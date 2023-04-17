FIRST ALERT: Blizzard warnings remain across eastern portions of the Northland

Today: Blizzard warnings are in place for coastal portions of Cook County and the South Shore including Gogebic County in the Upper Peninsula. The further east you head snow becomes more likely. From the Twin Ports points west little to no additional snow is expected through the day. Across the Arrowhead Silver Bay could pick up another 2-4″ though the day and an additional 5-10″ could fall up towards Grand Marais. Across Northwest Wisconsin Solon Springs could run another 2-4″ while Ashland points east towards the Upper Peninsula could pick up another 8-12″. Winds at times could gust upwards of 40 MPH reducing visibility and making travel tough where snow is falling. Temperatures today climb into the 30s and 40s across the region. Snow should begin to wrap up as we head through the night tonight. Lows fall back into 20s across the area.

Tuesday: Tuesday we have bit of a break. Tuesday features partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and 40s for most. Winds will be calmer out of the north between 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Another potential system will begin to make its arrival through the day Wednesday. It look like it could start as little rain and wintery mix before changing over to mainly snow. Temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark for much of the day. Winds are out of the east between 15-25 MPH and could gust higher at times through the day.

