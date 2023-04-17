Ecolibrium3 announces ‘Earth Week’ event schedule
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ecolibrium3 announced its 4th annual “Earth Week” event schedule to celebrate the planet and advance sustainability in the Duluth community.
Ecolibrium3 is a nonprofit organization based in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, working in sustainability and community resilience.
Rain, snow, or shine, they say “Earth Week” will include many opportunities to have fun with the whole family and welcome spring.
This year, officials have created a news event, Duluth EcoFest which is hosted by Clyde Iron Works.
The event is said to bring together organizations, businesses, and groups from throughout Duluth to provide education, games, and activities for the community.
“Earth Week” also features events to advance sustainability in Duluth with special guest Michele Reeves who is a sustainability consultant.
She will present at the Sustainability Business Breakfast, as well as at two community learning sessions on street design and housing equity.
“Earth Week” Schedule:
Virtual Kick-Off Event on Facebook Live
Monday, April 17, 6 p.m.
Live virtual performance by Hannah Rey
This virtual event will take place on the Eco3 Facebook page
Farm Open House
Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eco3 Urban Farm at Lake Superior College
Sustainable Business Breakfast
Thursday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W Michigan St
Tickets are available for purchase here.
Gentrification: How to Build Housing Equity and Address Displacement
Thursday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Eco3 Hub, 2014 W 3rd St, Door 1
Featuring guest speaker Michele Reeves
Register here.
Street of the Future Public Design Session
Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Eco3 Hub, 2014 W 3rd St, Door 1
Featuring guest speaker Michele Reeves
Register here.
Ask the Experts: NREL Community Learning Event
Friday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Eco3 Hub, 2014 W 3rd St, Door 1
Presentation by the National Renewable Energy Lab
Free and open to the public
Lincoln Park Cleanup
Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon
Meet at Ursa Minor Brewing, 2415 W Superior St Suite B
Register here.
EcoFest
Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W Michigan St
No registration required
Free and open to the public
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.