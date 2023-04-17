Ecolibrium3 announces ‘Earth Week’ event schedule

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ecolibrium3 announced its 4th annual “Earth Week” event schedule to celebrate the planet and advance sustainability in the Duluth community.

Ecolibrium3 is a nonprofit organization based in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, working in sustainability and community resilience.

Rain, snow, or shine, they say “Earth Week” will include many opportunities to have fun with the whole family and welcome spring.

This year, officials have created a news event, Duluth EcoFest which is hosted by Clyde Iron Works.

The event is said to bring together organizations, businesses, and groups from throughout Duluth to provide education, games, and activities for the community.

“Earth Week” also features events to advance sustainability in Duluth with special guest Michele Reeves who is a sustainability consultant.

She will present at the Sustainability Business Breakfast, as well as at two community learning sessions on street design and housing equity.

“Earth Week” Schedule:

Virtual Kick-Off Event on Facebook Live

Monday, April 17, 6 p.m.

Live virtual performance by Hannah Rey

This virtual event will take place on the Eco3 Facebook page

Farm Open House

Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eco3 Urban Farm at Lake Superior College

Sustainable Business Breakfast

Thursday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W Michigan St

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Gentrification: How to Build Housing Equity and Address Displacement

Thursday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Eco3 Hub, 2014 W 3rd St, Door 1

Featuring guest speaker Michele Reeves

Register here.

Street of the Future Public Design Session

Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eco3 Hub, 2014 W 3rd St, Door 1

Featuring guest speaker Michele Reeves

Register here.

Ask the Experts: NREL Community Learning Event

Friday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Eco3 Hub, 2014 W 3rd St, Door 1

Presentation by the National Renewable Energy Lab

Free and open to the public

Lincoln Park Cleanup

Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon

Meet at Ursa Minor Brewing, 2415 W Superior St Suite B

Register here.

EcoFest

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W Michigan St

No registration required

Free and open to the public

