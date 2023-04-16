Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff's deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diona Johnson
Duluth musician, activist, and therapist Diona Johnson dies at 35
3 Old Guys
‘3 Old Guys’ snowmobile from Minnesota to Alaska
A road submerged in water from the St. Louis River in Duluth's Fond Du Lac neighborhood.
From East to West: How Friday’s flooding has impacted Duluth
Sappi
Sappi mill in Cloquet evacuates due to flooding
Matthew Erickson
Duluth Police arrest ‘prolific’ drug dealer

Latest News

Sunday and Monday snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: flood risk continues Sunday as snow lingers through Monday morning
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
Firefighters rescued four dogs trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
The volleyball court at The River Inn Bar & Grill.
Cloquet Police extend flood warning near Scanlon, 14-foot crests possible