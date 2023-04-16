Highway 29 north of Floodwood closed due to flooding Sunday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highway 29 north of Floodwood has been closed near the Stremmel Road intersection (just east of the TH 73 intersection) due to flooding.

According to county leaders, the paved road is the primary route between Floodwood and Meadowlands.

It runs alongside the St. Louis River, which is overflowing its banks and covering the road at this location.

Travelers are now asked to use Trunk Highway 73 and Highway 133 as an alternate route.

County leaders advise motorists to use caution even on this detour as there is water on parts of TH 73. Crews from MnDOT and St. Louis County are closely monitoring the condition of these roads and may announce changes in the future.

A separate portion of Highway 29, north of Meadowlands, also remains closed, though that closure is due to deteriorating gravel conditions caused by the spring thaw, not flooding.

Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report the location. Motorists are reminded to not drive through standing water as it can be unclear how deep it is. Also, there could be hazards hidden beneath the surface.

