Highway 29 north of Floodwood closed due to flooding Sunday

Highway 29 north of Floodwood closed due to flooding Sunday
Highway 29 north of Floodwood closed due to flooding Sunday(St. Louis County)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highway 29 north of Floodwood has been closed near the Stremmel Road intersection (just east of the TH 73 intersection) due to flooding.

According to county leaders, the paved road is the primary route between Floodwood and Meadowlands.

It runs alongside the St. Louis River, which is overflowing its banks and covering the road at this location.

Travelers are now asked to use Trunk Highway 73 and Highway 133 as an alternate route.

County leaders advise motorists to use caution even on this detour as there is water on parts of TH 73. Crews from MnDOT and St. Louis County are closely monitoring the condition of these roads and may announce changes in the future.

A separate portion of Highway 29, north of Meadowlands, also remains closed, though that closure is due to deteriorating gravel conditions caused by the spring thaw, not flooding.

Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report the location. Motorists are reminded to not drive through standing water as it can be unclear how deep it is. Also, there could be hazards hidden beneath the surface.

For more information about road closures in our area, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diona Johnson
Duluth musician, activist, and therapist Diona Johnson dies at 35
3 Old Guys
‘3 Old Guys’ snowmobile from Minnesota to Alaska
A road submerged in water from the St. Louis River in Duluth's Fond Du Lac neighborhood.
From East to West: How Friday’s flooding has impacted Duluth
Sappi
Sappi mill in Cloquet evacuates due to flooding
Matthew Erickson
Duluth Police arrest ‘prolific’ drug dealer

Latest News

Sunday and Monday snow totals will be heaviest in the Snow Belt
First Alert: flood risk to linger Sunday as snow returns through Monday morning
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding
Northern News Now Saturday night video forecast with Dave Anderson April 15
City by City: Ely, Duluth, Beaver Bay
City by City: Ely, Duluth, Beaver Bay