First Alert: blizzard warning in effect for South Shore and Cook County MN as snow continues

WEATHER STORY: A slow moving low brought a half inch of rain to many towns on Saturday and on Sunday, it’s been bringing snow around the region. The biggest burst of snow may come Sunday night into Monday morning. That will happen with winds approaching 40 mph so a Blizzard Warning has been issued for the South Shore of Wisconsin and Michigan plus Cook County in Minnesota. As of Sunday afternoon, we are a half inch from setting a new record for most snow in a winter. It looks like we’ll get that job done. Snow totals may not be too much for most of Minnesota but the South Shore may put up some big numbers by Monday night. All this moisture will keep flood alerts going across the Northland. Tuesday will be a sunny day but more precip could return on Wednesday.

Our low should finally go somewhere else on Monday afternoon (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be cloudy and the chance for rain and snow mixes will be 80%. Overnight low temperatures will fall close to 25 degrees. The wind will be N 20-40 mph.

MONDAY: The rain and snow have a 50% chance of lingering in the morning. The afternoon should slowly turn partly sunny. The high will go towards 40 which is cooler than normal. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

Snow may be heaviest on the South Shore (KBJR)

TUESDAY: A brief visit from high air pressure will cause a mostly sunny day. The morning low will start around 20 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 45. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: Enjoy Tuesday because that may be the nicest day of the week with a high of 45 and sunshine. A new low will cloud things up again by Wednesday and bring rain and snow chances at least until Friday.

More rain and snow will be here Wednesday (KBJR)

