Cloquet Police extend flood warning near Scanlon, 14-foot crests possible

The volleyball court at The River Inn Bar & Grill.(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cloquet Police Department extended their flood warning for the St. Louis River near Scanlon until 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, major flooding is occurring, and they’re forecasting that to continue.

In a press release Sunday, Cloquet Police said minor flooding occurs in low areas adjacent to the river near Cloquet City Park and near Scanlon when crests reach 10.5 feet, and at 14.5 feet, flood waters can enter buildings near River Gate Road if unprotected.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the flooding stage was 13.5 feet.

Authorities expect the river to rise to a crest of 14 feet Monday morning and remain above flood stage through Saturday.

For more information about flood safety, click here.

