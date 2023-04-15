First Alert: flood risk up across the Northland as rain and snow fall over the weekend

WEATHER STORY: A big low is plodding across our territory and it has a good connection to the Gulf of Mexico for a moisture source. It has already delivered rain to the region on Saturday. On Sunday, things will cool down and shift to snow. Snow for much of Minnesota may not be that much. The North and South Shore plus the Snow Belt could get heavier totals. But, the heat we received last week is still in our pavement so roads may clear very quickly. The biggest threat this weekend is the flood risk. All of us face some sort of flood advisory all through Monday. And, more rain will be with us starting again on Wednesday.

Snow may get thick on grassy areas in some zones but roads should melt fairly quickly (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay overcast and the rain will shift to snow a few hours after sunset. The low temperature will fall to a range of 25-30. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be cloudy and the chance for rain and snow mixes will be 80%. The afternoon high will be around 33 which is well below normal. The wind will be N 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: The rain and snow have a 30% chance of lingering in the morning. The afternoon should turn partly sunny. The morning low will be 25. The high will go towards 40 but even that will be cooler than normal. The wind will be N 20-30 mph.

Flood alerts cover the entire region through Monday afternoon (KBJR)

COMING UP: Enjoy Tuesday because that may be the nicest day of the week with a high of 45 and sunshine. A new low will cloud things up again by Wednesday and bring rain chances at least until Friday. The high this week will wobble and yo-yo from 40-45 for several days.

The week ahead won't be as warm as last week (KBJR)

