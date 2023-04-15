City by City: Ely, Duluth, Beaver Bay

Ely, MN- A local dental program will be expanding due to a new partnership. Essentia Health has awarded the Community Health Center $10,000 for the expansion. The area only has one dental care provider so people often have to travel to access care. The program provides free basic medical and dental services to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The Ely Community Health Center is almost entirely volunteer-run.

Duluth, MN- A student organization from UMD is hosting an art show next week. SEE-Change, formerly known as MPIRG, is hosting the Arts for Activism event Tuesday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Student art pieces will focus on creative expressions of positive change. There will also be speakers and live music during the event. It will be held in the Garden Room and Ballroom. Admission is free, but donations will be taken. There will also be a few smaller art pieces will be for sale. UMD will be hosting several other events next week to celebrate Earth Day.

Beaver Bay, MN- A new business is coming to the North Shore this summer. The School of Yoga and Nature Arts is set to open in June and will have two separate yurts for guests to enjoy. A yurt is a wooden circle-shaped building that features a lot of windows and natural light. One yurt will be for lodging and the other will host yoga and other types of classes. There will be baking classes and community gatherings as well. To learn more about the new folk school, click here.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Grand Marais, Aurora, Chequamegon Bay

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.