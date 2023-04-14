Senator Tina Smith brings good news ahead of wildfire season

DULUTH, MN. -- While flooding is the main severe weather concern now, it won’t be long before wildfire season is upon us.

For that reason, Senator Tina Smith stopped at Lakewood Township’s Fire Station Monday afternoon serving as the bearer of good news.

“It’s a great day to be here and celebrate this announcement of nearly $900,000 of federal funding to help St. Louis County mitigate wildfire risks,” said Sen. Smith.

St. Louis County has around 7,000 square miles of land, most of which is forest.

“And so, wildfires are a big threat and a big risk, especially with the significant droughts that we have experienced in northern Minnesota,” said Sen. Smith.

Like in 2021, when wildfires torched the region burning thousands of acres and even forcing the closure of the Boundary Waters for a time.

“This funding will be used by local, lake, and road associations, fire departments, and township boards all with the highest wildfire risk,” said Sen. Smith.

The money will be used to educate more people in rural areas on evacuation planning, open areas that aren’t currently accessible to fire trucks, remove dead brush from properties, and cut vegetation away from homes and cabins.

“We will be going out to work with the townships and their fire departments, going out to do some assessments, looking at structures, seeing if there are hazards, we can remove to help,” said Duane “Dewey” Johnson, the St. Louis County Emergency Management Director.

The funding is intended to make the region less vulnerable to wildfire over the next 5 years.

“In my mind, it just underscores the need to continue investing like this and continue improving,” said Bob Lueckel, with the U.S. Forest Service.

This wildfire defense grant is funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Law.

