Rain, and eventually snow, become likely this weekend

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds from west to east with a chance of showers after 7pm. Tonight there will be a 70% chance of showers throughout the region. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with some patchy fog also possible.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have rain off and on throughout the day and across the region. Highs will be in the 40′s and some 50′s to our east. Winds will be northwest 5-15mph. New rain accumulations will be between 0.1-0.75″. The rain will turn to a mix and eventually snow overnight. Some freezing rain and sleet will be possible. However, roads are warm, so we likely won’t have an impact to roads. Power outages are still possible though.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have more rain/snow/sleet throughout the day. Highs will be in the 30′s with north winds 10-20mph. New snow accumulations will be between a trace to a few inches. However, roads will likely be fine for most areas. Sunday night the South Shore will see a chance of some heavier lake-effect snow.

MONDAY: High pressure will clear out the skies from west to east on Monday. Minnesota will likely see sunshine, but folks in Wisconsin and the U.P. will see lingering wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s.

