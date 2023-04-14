Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Temperatures have been warmer lately, which means the risk of flooding in certain areas in the U.P. has increased.

Today, Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Gogebic and Houghton counties to help address the impacts of flooding caused by accelerated snow melt.

“Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency in Gogebic and Houghton counties to ensure we can move resources fast and get Michiganders impacted by flash flooding the support they need,” said Whitmer. “We have faced extreme weather events before and we will once again take swift action and coordinate with local stakeholder and emergency responders on the ground to help the community recover and rebuild.”

On April 11, the U.P. experienced severe flash flooding due to packed snow melting caused by warming weather in Gogebic and Houghton counties. These counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by widespread flooding.

Damages include overwhelmed sewer and storm water systems, burst earthen dams, culvert and embankment failures, and road washouts and closures caused by the accelerated thaw.

As a result, both counties declared a local state of emergency and requested that the Governor declare a state of emergency.

The declaration of a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, these counties have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.

By declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated areas.

The declaration provides that the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will coordinate state efforts.

To view the full declaration, click here.

