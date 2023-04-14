Flooding concerns continue as we track rain and mixed precip into the weekend

Friday: Friday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Again, an easterly wind will keep use cooler by Lake Superior. Away from the lake most clip into the 60s and 70s for our Friday. There is the opportunity for some rain showers this afternoon and this evening especially on the Minnesota side of things. Winds are out of the east between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday is the best chance for everyone to see some rain showers. Locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid-40′s in the Ports with northwest winds between 5-15 MPH. Rain will turn to a mix overnight. This could include rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Snow accumulations will likely be minimal.

Sunday: Sunday our chance of rain and wintry mix continues especially through the first half of the day. Highs will be in the 30′s with northerly winds 5-15mph. New snow accumulation for most areas will be minimal, but keeping an eye on a chance of lake effect snow for the South Shore through Sunday night that possibly begin to add up a little bit.

