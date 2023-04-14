From East to West: How Friday’s flooding has impacted Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland, rivers and creeks are overflowing their banks as this year’s snowpack rapidly melts.

Northern News Now’s Robb Coles traveled from east to west across Duluth Friday to get a look at the areas most impacted by the rising waters.

Out west in Duluth’s Fond Du Lac neighborhood, the fast-moving St. Louis River is flooding low-lying areas and inching its way closer to homes.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, the east branch of Chester Creek is overflowing and took out this section of Norton Road where the creek flows through culverts under the street.

Norton Road flood damage (Northern News Now)

“We came home last night, and I could see that survey crew had been owned and painted on the road, and I could see that the edge of the blacktop was starting to crumble away,” said Dane Youngblom.

Youngblom has owned the land the creek flows through for around 30 years.

“I knew there’s gonna be problems, but I drove over and at that time,” he said.

Youngblom says it was this high before during the flood of 2012, but he hasn’t seen this kind of flooding from snowmelt.

Norton Road flood damage (Northern News Now)

Rob Koltzow owns the land on the other side of the road that contains the creek, and he’s never seen it like this.

“I mean, this is usually a creek that runs through here,” Koltzow said. “It’s never this wide. Beavers had it damned up quite a bit through the years. Maybe because of this extra snow and snow and everything they finally broke loose and that’s what’s caused all this.”

City officials closed down that section of Norton Road and said they expect the section to be closed for two months for repairs and could be up to six months for a permanent fix.

Although it was recently re-paved on top, the road’s foundation may have contributed to the collapse.

“So this particular culvert was in fairly poor shape to begin with. It had some holes in it, and with the fast-moving water that gets behind the culvert and undermines the material,” said Jim Benning, City of Duluth Public Work & Utilities Director.

While the homes near Norton Road are elevated enough to avoid flooding, that may not be the case in Fond du Lac.

So far, no flood-related injuries have been reported in the city.

