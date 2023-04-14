Duluth police respond to shots fired in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police officers were dispatched Friday afternoon after the sounds of shots fired in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the area of N. 28th Avenue West and W. 2nd Street.

Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and said the two parties know each other.

No one was hurt.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.