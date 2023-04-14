Duluth police respond to shots fired in Lincoln Park
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police officers were dispatched Friday afternoon after the sounds of shots fired in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the area of N. 28th Avenue West and W. 2nd Street.
Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and said the two parties know each other.
No one was hurt.
Police are still investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
