Duluth musician, activist, and therapist Diona Johnson dies at 35

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Diona Johnson, therapist, activist, and founder of the Duluth-based music project AfroGeode and the Gemstones died on Monday, April 10.

Known as Di Jay, Johnson was 35.

Johnson was a prolific member of the community and a fierce advocate for social justice, supporting the Duluth NAACP and BIPOC communities of the region through her professional and personal work.

She was a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker at the College of Saint Scholastica, working as a Mental Health Therapist and Intercultural Specialist with faculty, staff, and students.

In a post on social media, her band wrote: “Today is an unbelievably hard day. Yesterday we lost one of the strongest, kindest, badass women we have ever had the pleasure of calling our friend, bandmate, bandleader, and family. The world, once again, lost a great one. We’ll miss you, Di.”

AfroGeode and the Gemstones were set to play several music events this summer, including Homegrown Music Festival and Bent Paddle’s Festiversary in Duluth. The band had also recently finished recording an album.

“There truly aren’t words to express the sadness we feel amidst Di’s passing, nor the impact this loss has on our community,” wrote the Duluth NAACP in a statement. ”Di was one of a kind and she is immensely missed. We ask everyone to support the people around you who are directly impacted by her passing, and do what you can to continue uplifting black voices in our community. Di may be gone but her bright, passionate, and beautiful spirit lives on.”

The cause of her passing remains unknown.

