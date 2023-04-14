City by City: Grand Marais, Aurora, Chequamegon Bay

Grand Marais, MN- World’s Best Donuts, a popular North Shore treat stop, is adding a front entrance to the building to allow more people to check out the donuts or say hello to staff. With this new area, guests will see the donuts in the cases and not just through the ordering window. Staff members say, at this time, they will not be re-opening the sit-down coffee space. World’s Best Donuts is still working out the final details for the season, and opening day is about one month away!

Aurora, MN- The Aurora Fireman’s Relief Association is hosting a pancake feed Sunday, April 16 at the Community Center. Tickets are $8. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Aurora Fire Department is a volunteer group and they are always looking for more members.

Chequamegon Bay, WI- The Chequamegon Area Choir is celebrating 50 years this month. The group is hosting two concerts to honor the golden occasion. The spring concert special will be held in Ashland on Friday, April 14, and in Washburn on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are $7, and all are welcome to attend. The community choir rehearses from September to April, and no auditions are necessary to join.

