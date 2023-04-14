‘3 Old Guys’ snowmobile from Minnesota to Alaska

A group of friends, known as the “3 Old Guys,” rode their snowmobiles from Grand Rapids all the way to Fairbanks, Alaska.
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, AK. (Northern News Now) - A group of friends, known as the “3 Old Guys,” rode their snowmobiles from Grand Rapids all the way to Fairbanks, Alaska.

They arrived in Fairbanks on Wednesday, April 12, and had been riding since the beginning of March.

The “3 Old Guys,”, were comprised of Paul Dick of Grand Rapids, MN, Rex Hibbert of Soda Springs, ID, and Rob Hallstrom of Park Rapids, MN.

3 Old Guys and their sleds in Tsiigehtchic
3 Old Guys and their sleds in Tsiigehtchic(Shawn Van Loon)

Even though the trip was ultimately a success, the 3 Old Guys faced some challenges throughout the thousands of miles of intense riding.

The original plan was to take the Yukon Quest Trail most of the way, but with fresh snow on the highway, they decided to ride by road as much as possible.

3 Old Guys' route
3 Old Guys' route(3 Old Guys ride to Alaska)

Through mechanical breakdowns, frigid weather, and long days, the three pushed on through Canada, into the Artic Circle, and into Alaska.

The Fairbanks community embraced the riders with a welcome party Wednesday at a local restaurant, where they were able to enjoy a much-deserved drink and some indoor seating.

The 3 Old Guys will take a few days to get their affairs in order in Fairbanks before flying home to their families for some rest and recuperation.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Arthur Kalligher
Former Gannucci’s owner pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding
Douglas County road closure
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Highway 13 reopens after flooding
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Matthew Erickson
Duluth Police arrest ‘prolific’ drug dealer

Latest News

‘3 Old Guys’ snowmobile from Minnesota to Alaska
Duluth Marshall starts the season with 10-0 victory over Aitkin
Senator Tina Smith brings good news ahead of wildfire season
Packer's Tailgate Tour stops in Superior
Packer's Tailgate Tour stops in Superior