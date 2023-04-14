‘3 Old Guys’ snowmobile from Minnesota to Alaska

FAIRBANKS, AK. (Northern News Now) - A group of friends, known as the “3 Old Guys,” rode their snowmobiles from Grand Rapids all the way to Fairbanks, Alaska.

They arrived in Fairbanks on Wednesday, April 12, and had been riding since the beginning of March.

The “3 Old Guys,”, were comprised of Paul Dick of Grand Rapids, MN, Rex Hibbert of Soda Springs, ID, and Rob Hallstrom of Park Rapids, MN.

3 Old Guys and their sleds in Tsiigehtchic (Shawn Van Loon)

Even though the trip was ultimately a success, the 3 Old Guys faced some challenges throughout the thousands of miles of intense riding.

The original plan was to take the Yukon Quest Trail most of the way, but with fresh snow on the highway, they decided to ride by road as much as possible.

3 Old Guys' route (3 Old Guys ride to Alaska)

Through mechanical breakdowns, frigid weather, and long days, the three pushed on through Canada, into the Artic Circle, and into Alaska.

The Fairbanks community embraced the riders with a welcome party Wednesday at a local restaurant, where they were able to enjoy a much-deserved drink and some indoor seating.

The 3 Old Guys will take a few days to get their affairs in order in Fairbanks before flying home to their families for some rest and recuperation.

