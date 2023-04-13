What’s the buzz: Snowmelt puddles may impact mosquitoes this spring

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the snow melt continues, all the extra water pooling up in the Northland could make this spring a bad year for mosquitoes.

There are some early steps homeowners can take to reduce the chance of their property becoming a breeding ground.

“Last year was really bad. We saw it really thick. It was really thick in the springtime. We expect this year to be pretty similar to that if not worse,” said Brandon Hicks, Director of Operations for Doctor Mosquito, a pest removal company in Hermantown.

According to Hicks, if you want to reduce your risk of mosquitoes breeding on your property, start by removing anything that can catch water from your yard.

That includes sleds, buckets, canoes, and one of the biggest culprits:

“Tires are one of the worst things that can be in yards because they will hold water and it’s shaded so the mosquitoes like to be in the shade,” Hicks said.

For water in low-lying areas that can’t be removed, Alex Carlson with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District in the Twin Cities said people can buy products at hardware stores to eliminate mosquito larvae.

“You put the granules in the water when the larvae are present, and it keeps them from coming out of the water. That will go a long way for people who might have swamps or marshes in their backyard that can’t easily be drained,” Carlson said.

According to Carlson, the vast majority of mosquitoes in our region don’t pose a health risk, but an EPA-approved bug spray and wearing long sleeves can help reduce the slight chance of getting sick.

“We do see a couple of diseases here that pop up like West Nile virus and La Crosse Encephalitis, and those numbers tend to be high even in years when we don’t see a lot of nuisance mosquitoes,” Carlson said.

After taking those steps, if you do find yourself swatting the summer away, you may want to call a professional.

“We spray up to 20 feet, and then we’ll also treat any standing water with biological dunks,” Hicks said.

