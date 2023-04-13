St. Louis County safety officials make plans for spring flooding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) -- St. Louis County safety officials held a news conference Wednesday to alert the public that preparations that are underway ahead of spring flooding.

Over 10,000 sandbags are being prepped.

“We are working with the federal prison camp in Duluth and also our Northeast Regional Corrections Center,” said St. Louis County Emergency Operations Manager Dewey Johnson. “They’re currently having inmates fill sandbags for us.”

Safety officials are also working to prepare city infrastructure to handle flooding.

“The city of Duluth has our public works attempting to clear over 3,000 culverts in the city and 11,000 catch basins,” said Pete Johnson, Duluth Fire Department Assistant Chief. “When those are flowing, they’ll help remove that water but if they’re frozen or are clogged up with debris, we’re gonna have issues with water pooling at intersections, water pooling in the tunnels, things like that.”

Warnings and reminders for personal safety are also an aspect of flood prep.

“As the North Shore and even parts of St. Louis County and Northwest Wisconsin are popular locations for waterfall viewing, we want to remind folks that there’s still a lot of snow on the ground, especially in the woods,” said Ketzel Levens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Duluth. “Any trails will be snow and ice covered and we don’t want folks to underestimate the power of water.”

St. Louis County Officials want to remind people it’s important to be cautious of flooding not just when on foot, but also while driving, as over half of all flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driven into flood water.

“Water levels can be deceiving when you’re in your vehicle trying to cross the road,” said Jason Akerson, St. Louis County Undersheriff. “So just again, I can’t emphasize enough: turn around, find another route if you come across flooded roads or hazardous situations.”

