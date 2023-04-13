Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple roads have had to close this week due to the rapid snow melt.

Roads have been flooding due to the snow melt creating dangerous driving conditions.

Current road flood conditions:

County Road C and County Road E: Amnicon, WI - Partially open but still have standing water. Proceed with caution.

US Highway 63: Bibon Swamp in Grand View, WI - Closed. Semi-traffic must use Highway 27 as a detour. Automobiles should use County Highway N to County A in Barnes or County M out of Cable to State Highway 77

Maple Hill Road: Duluth, MN - Closed

Hank Bucheger Road: Peaksville, WI - Closed

Woodbury Lane: Ashland, WI - Closed

Balsam Lane: Agenda, WI - Closed

Sinkhole Road: Peeksville, WI - Closed

Archie Hill Road: Peeksville, WI - Closed

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.