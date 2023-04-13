Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple roads have had to close this week due to the rapid snow melt.
Roads have been flooding due to the snow melt creating dangerous driving conditions.
Current road flood conditions:
- County Road C and County Road E: Amnicon, WI - Partially open but still have standing water. Proceed with caution.
- US Highway 63: Bibon Swamp in Grand View, WI - Closed. Semi-traffic must use Highway 27 as a detour. Automobiles should use County Highway N to County A in Barnes or County M out of Cable to State Highway 77
- Maple Hill Road: Duluth, MN - Closed
- Hank Bucheger Road: Peaksville, WI - Closed
- Woodbury Lane: Ashland, WI - Closed
- Balsam Lane: Agenda, WI - Closed
- Sinkhole Road: Peeksville, WI - Closed
- Archie Hill Road: Peeksville, WI - Closed
