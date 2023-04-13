Pine County offers sandbags and sand to residents for flood prep

(KOLO)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents they have sandbags and sand available to residents for free.

According to a Facebook post, sandbags and sand are available at Highway Department garages in Pine City, Sandstone, and Willow River.

It is residents’ responsibility to fill and transport the bags where they are needed. Bring shovels and any volunteers to help.

Sandbags will be available Thursday afternoon through Friday evening at the following locations:

  • 405 Airport Rd NE Pine City, MN 55063
  • 1610 Hwy 23 N Sandstone, MN 55072
  • 8165 County Hwy 61 Willow River, MN 55795 (Sand pile is on the north side of the building marked by cones.)

If you have questions, please call (320)-438-0309 or (320)-629-8380.

