‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto talks with Northern News Now ahead of Duluth visit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The comedian best known for appearing on “Impractical Jokers” will now take his act to the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth next weekend.

“Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” will make a pitstop at the DECC on Saturday, April 22.

“Apparently I’m playing the DECC’s Symphony Hall, so I’m going to have to learn the violin very quickly,” Gatto joked.

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world.

Gatto has previously performed his comedy acts with three other comedians seen on ‘Impractical Jokers’ but now he’s solo on stage.

“You know when I toured with the guys, I was one of four up there, so I was only responsible for 25% of the funny,” he said. “Now it’s 100% on me.”

The best part, according to him, is interacting with his fans.

“It’s been an amazing journey through here to get to know my fans a little bit more because when they come out to my show they’re fans of me, you know,” he said.

In addition to being a comedian, Gatto has his “Gatto Pups” which helps animals in need.

“We really just help mostly senior dogs or dogs that are looking to live out their final months somewhere with a little bit of love,” Gatto said.

“Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” is April 22 at 8 p.m. at the DECC’s Symphony Hall.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the DECC’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.