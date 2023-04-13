Flooding potential continues as we track rain heading into the weekend

Today: Today we will be a bit cooler around the head of the lake as lake breeze kicks up with winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH. Inland temperatures will be able to climb into the upper 50′s and 60′s and possibly some 70s for the southern portion of the region. Some scattered rain showers are expected across North Central Minnesota, but less than a tenth of an inch will accumulate.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: On Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Winds will be more southeast, so the North Shore and Twin Ports will remain cooler by the lake. Everywhere else will see temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s and possibly a few 70s off to the south. Some rivers in our area will begin to crest on Friday, so more flooding is expected. There is the chance for rain showers through the Minnesota side of things later through the day.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday all of the Northland will have the best shot at more widespread rain showers. Accumulations will be between 0.25-0.75″ across the region with Minnesota seeing the higher totals. Highs will be in the 40′s with winds becoming northwest. Overnight there will be some wintry mix, which will include rain, sleet, and freezing rain.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.