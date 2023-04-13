Flooding concerns continue with rain this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have breezy winds and mostly sunny skies. Tonight we will see partly cloudy to partly clear skies. Lows will be in the 30′s and 40′s with breezy east winds.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with southeast winds 5-15mph. Temperatures to the south of the Ports will be able to climb into the 60′s. Overnight we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain showers.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40′s in the Ports with northwest winds 5-15mph. Rain will turn to a mix overnight. This could include rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Snow accumulations will likely be minimal.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have an 80% chance of rain and wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30′s with northerly winds 5-15mph. New snow accumulation for most areas will be minimal, but keeping an eye on a chance of lake effect snow for the South Shore through Sunday night that could add up to a bit.

