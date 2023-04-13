Duluth declares Thursday ‘Ethel Ray Nance Day’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth-born civil rights activist was honored in Duluth Thursday.

On Thursday, April 13, Duluth city leaders declared Ethel Ray Nance Day in Duluth.

City leaders and residents gathered at City Hall to honor Nance’s legacy of Black activism and social equality.

Nance was born on April 13, 1899, and grew up in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

In addition to many accomplishments across the country, the acclaimed writer and researcher was the first Black secretary in the Minnesota State Legislature, one of Minnesota’s first Black policewomen, and worked for the NAACP

Speakers at Thursday’s event say Nance is arguably one of the most important civil rights activists in U.S. history.

”This is an incredible honor for a remarkable American. This is American history at its finest. Ethel Ray Nance was a bad sista. That’s s-i-s-t-a. She was a bad sista. That’s what they call it, right? And that was way back in the day,” Henry Banks, a Duluth community activist said.

Duluth City Council President Janet Kennedy read the proclamation.

Nance would have turned 124 years old Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.