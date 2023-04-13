Duluth asks residents to report sewer overflows, check sump pump drains

manhole
manhole(MGN/Pixabay)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth is monitoring sanitary sewer system stresses caused by water runoff.

Rapid snow melt has caused Duluth’s sewer system to experience a high flow of clear water.

Clear water is not meant to enter the system and can be caused by seepage through cracks, faulty connections and improperly connected roof and foundation drains.

The city is asking residents to ensure that discharges from sump pumps and drains are directed away from their home foundations. This will reduce the chance of overflows and pollution of watersheds like the river and lake.

Public Works and Utilities staff are working to monitor the situation and to protect public health and our environment.

If you spot any overflow from a manhole, avoid contact with the sewer liquid and report it to the city by calling (218) 730-4000.

