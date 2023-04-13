City of Duluth temporarily closes natural surface trails

Spring melt at the Lester River
Spring melt at the Lester River(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth has temporarily closed all natural surface trails.

City officials have decided to close the trails until further notice due to the spring thaw.

The wet soil conditions make natural surface trails vulnerable to significant damage if walked or ridden on at this time.

Examples of natural surface trails include the Duluth Traverse, the Superior Hiking Trail, and other dirt trail systems located within parks.

Officials anticipate the reopening of the trails once surface conditions improve.

All City of Duluth cross-country ski trails will remain open for skiing as long as snow covers the trails.

Hiking on ski trails is not permitted while snow is on the ground.

Paved and gravel surface trails are unaffected by the seasonal closure and remain open for use. These trails include:

  • Willard Munger State Trail
  • Campus Connector Trail between the College of St. Scholastica and UMD and along Tischer Creek
  • Cross-City Trail from Bayfront Park to Irving Park
  • Duluth Lakewalk
  • Old Hartley Road
  • Amity Creek Trail
  • Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific Railway (DWP) Trail
  • Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail

The City of Duluth will announce the reopening of the trails at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County road closure
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Highway 13 reopens after flooding
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Gannucci’s owner pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Police searching for teen who fell into the St. Croix River
UPDATE: Police identify teen who fell in St. Croix River, still missing
Water flowing from a faucet.
Proctor asks residents to “severely” reduce water usage

Latest News

Minnesota Twins' Kyle Farmer exits the game with trainers after being hit in the head by a...
Twins’ Farmer struck by pitch, gets stitches and teeth reset
Bloody Mary
‘Bloody Mary Fest’ returns for second year
Highway 13 in Wisconsin flood
Roads closing due to rapid snow melt flooding
Joe Gatto will appear at the DECC on April 22 for his show, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy”.
‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto talks with Northern News Now ahead of Duluth visit