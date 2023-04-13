City of Duluth temporarily closes natural surface trails

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth has temporarily closed all natural surface trails.

City officials have decided to close the trails until further notice due to the spring thaw.

The wet soil conditions make natural surface trails vulnerable to significant damage if walked or ridden on at this time.

Examples of natural surface trails include the Duluth Traverse, the Superior Hiking Trail, and other dirt trail systems located within parks.

Officials anticipate the reopening of the trails once surface conditions improve.

All City of Duluth cross-country ski trails will remain open for skiing as long as snow covers the trails.

Hiking on ski trails is not permitted while snow is on the ground.

Paved and gravel surface trails are unaffected by the seasonal closure and remain open for use. These trails include:

Willard Munger State Trail

Campus Connector Trail between the College of St. Scholastica and UMD and along Tischer Creek

Cross-City Trail from Bayfront Park to Irving Park

Duluth Lakewalk

Old Hartley Road

Amity Creek Trail

Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific Railway (DWP) Trail

Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail

The City of Duluth will announce the reopening of the trails at a later date.

