City by City: Biwabik, Duluth, Wisconsin

Biwabik, MN- For the first time, Giants Ridge will be hosting the Tri 5 Snowmobile Race on Saturday, April 15. The event was created by Minnesota native and X Games legend Levi LaVallee. All money raised supports Wings for Life USA- Spinal Cord Research Foundation. Dubbed “the most fun snowmobile race ever,” teams are judged on creativity, fun and overall awesomeness. Costumes and themes are encouraged. Sleds competing must be from the year 2000 or earlier.

Duluth, MN- Bent Paddle is teaming up with the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association for a membership drive and fundraiser. Museum Rangers will present on Great Lakes Shipping as well as preview exhibits coming to the museum in 2023. Current members, budding boat nerds and all interested residents are invited to attend. There will be live music, including sea shanties and hand-tossed pizza to enjoy. The party starts at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Bent Paddle.

Wisconsin- The DNR is asking residents to hold off on a little spring cleaning. The agency is encouraging residents to wait on trimming any oak trees until at least July. Oak wilt is an often deadly tree disease found across the state. They add while they don’t recommend tree paint on cuts, it can be effective. Stopping the spread of oak wilt is also what causes some fire-wood movement restrictions.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

