Celine Dion releases new song amid health battle with rare disorder

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion has debuted a new song, which comes just months after announcing she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account shared the news that her new single “Love Again” is now out.

It’s the title track to the upcoming film of the same name.

The post featured a lyric video with scenes from the movie, in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

The caption read, “Mark your calendars. On May 5, the movie hits theaters… and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs will be available.”

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome. She said the disorder was causing spasms that made it difficult to walk and hard to use her vocal cords to sing the way she used to.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County road closure
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Highway 13 reopens after flooding
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Gannucci’s owner pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Police searching for teen who fell into the St. Croix River
UPDATE: Police identify teen who fell in St. Croix River, still missing
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities

Latest News

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s...
Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident.
California man buried in snow and killed in freak accident
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports