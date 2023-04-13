Carlton Co. declares flooding emergency

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County declared an emergency over flooding on Thursday.

The vote happened during a last-minute board meeting on the afternoon of Thursday, April 13.

They said some of the biggest concerns are in Moose Lake.

County officials have sandbags and an excavator at the ready.

The emergency declaration will allow the county to start assessing damages and eventually seek relief money from different agencies.

Nearby counties are also experiencing widespread flood damage. Pine County began offering sand and sandbags to residents on Thursday.

Many area roads have been forced to close due to washouts and other flood damages. You can find an updated list of road closures here.

