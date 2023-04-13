Carlton Co. declares flooding emergency

High water levels in Carlton County
High water levels in Carlton County(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Carlton County declared an emergency over flooding on Thursday.

The vote happened during a last-minute board meeting on the afternoon of Thursday, April 13.

They said some of the biggest concerns are in Moose Lake.

County officials have sandbags and an excavator at the ready.

The emergency declaration will allow the county to start assessing damages and eventually seek relief money from different agencies.

Nearby counties are also experiencing widespread flood damage. Pine County began offering sand and sandbags to residents on Thursday.

Many area roads have been forced to close due to washouts and other flood damages. You can find an updated list of road closures here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County road closure
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Highway 13 reopens after flooding
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Gannucci’s owner pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Police searching for teen who fell into the St. Croix River
UPDATE: Police identify teen who fell in St. Croix River, still missing
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities

Latest News

Duluth declares Thursday ‘Ethel Ray Nance Day’
Ethel Ray Nance
Duluth declares Thursday ‘Ethel Ray Nance Day’
Melting snow and puddles in Hermantown.
What’s the buzz: Snowmelt puddles may impact mosquitoes this spring
Duluth Police arrest ‘prolific’ drug dealer