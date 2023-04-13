‘Bloody Mary Fest’ returns for second year

Famous Bloody Mary and ghost stories combine at this watering hole
Bloody Mary(tcw-kfvs12)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Enjoy a day of unlimited bloody marys at “Bloody Mary Fest.”

The 2nd annual “Bloody Mary Fest” will be at the AAD Shrine Event Center on Sunday, April 23.

Participants will be able to enjoy a day of unlimited bloody marys and craft beer samples.

There will be multiple vendors from Minnesota and around the Midwest.

All bloody marys will also be made with the event’s featured vodka, “Northland Vodka.”

You must be 21 years or older to attend.

Ticket prices are $35 and there is only a limited amount available.

Designated Driver tickets are also available to try bloody mary mix samples without alcohol.

“Bloody Mary Fest” will be on Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AAD Shrine Event Center, 5152 Miller Trunk Hwy.

To purchase tickets and to see a full list of vendors, click here.

