WLSSD monitoring chance for wastewater treatment plant overflow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The recent warm weather and rapid snow melt have been causing an influx in water in collection systems.

According to the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD), their sanitary sewer collection system in Duluth is experiencing high flows of clear water.

Officials state clear water is not meant to enter the system, but it can inadvertently seep through the cracks, faulty connections, and improperly connected roof and foundation drains.

Peak flow to the WLSSD’s wastewater treatment plant has exceeded 120 million gallons per day.

The average daily flow is 38 million gallons per day.

WLSSD officials are reminding residents to ensure that discharges from sump pumps and drains are always directed away from their home foundations to reduce the likelihood of sewer overflows and pollution of the river and lake during spring thaws.

“The WLSSD staff are working round the clock to support the collection system and any potential threats to public health and our environment,” say spokespeople. “While WLSSD is doing everything possible to prevent overflows the snow volume and rapid melt are stressing the system and could cause releases.”

Residents are asked to report any overflow from a manhole and to avoid contact with any sewer overflow due to the potential exposure to disease-causing organisms.

Storm sewers may also lift and move manhole covers creating a dangerous fall hazard when the overflow stops.

To report overflowing manholes or any open manhole, contact the WLSSD at (218) 722-3336.

