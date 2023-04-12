Wisconsin State Highway 13 closes due to flooding

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - Spring melt combined with warmer temperatures has resulted in localized flooding in Wisconsin causing road closures.

Portions of State Highway 13 from County Road P to County Road A (Port Wing) are currently closed.

Portions of the road have washed away and multiple culverts have failed along the route.

There is not an official detour. Crews will be onsite tomorrow to make repairs.

