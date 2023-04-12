WIS 169 in Ashland County closed due to flooding

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - More roads are closing in northwestern Wisconsin due to snow melt flooding the roads.

WIS 169 is closed to through traffic from WIS 13/77 in Mellen to US 2 just over the Ashland and Iron County line.

Additionally, flooding has been reported on US 63 South at Bibbon Road south of Mason in Bayfield County and WIS 35 North at Carlson Road/Summit Trail in Chaffey in Douglas County. Both are currently still passable.

As warm temperatures continue, more flooding might occur as snow melts.

If motorists encounter flooded roadways, turn around and don’t attempt to drive through water.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in northwest Wisconsin, you can follow WisDOT on Twitter and visit the region’s 511 website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.