Two Harbors elects new mayor in special election

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Harbor residents have elected Lew Conner as their new mayor.

The special mayoral election held on Tuesday, April 11 was between Conner and Robin Glaser.

It came after residents had voted to recall the previous mayor, Chris Swanson, in August 2022.

Glaser was a familiar name for residents, as she served as mayor from 2001 to 2008.

Conner is a fairly new resident of Two Harbors and had previously served as President of Rotary for the North Shore Board of Directors. He hopes his career background will help bring a sense of leadership to the position.

“A lot of the Two Harbors residents that have come to me have said that they would like to see a fresh set of eyes,” said Conner.

In this election, the development of Lighthouse Point has been an important issue for him, as well as the lack of transparency from the city about the project.

“In the current form that is being shown, I am not in favor of the development that is happening there,” said Conner. “I don’t have all the information that the council may have, so if they have it, it is important that they are sharing that with the community.”

But Conner said that if he is elected, he wants to focus on major issues like housing.

“Housing clearly is always an issue,” said Conner. “Finding ways of getting low-income housing.’

Conner won the election 345-318.

