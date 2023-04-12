Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Madeline Kingsbury is a mother of two kids, a graduate student and an employee for Mayo Clinic. She disappeared the morning of March 31st after dropping her kids off at daycare.

“Her kids are her life. She doesn’t really take a lot of time for herself but she’s always kind of happy and looking for new things to do with the kids,” sister of Madeline, Megan Kingsbury described.

Now Megan Kingsbury is ready to break the family’s silence in the search.

“There’s no rule book to tell you how to go about this, so a lot of the time it’s kind of a hurry up and wait situation,” Megan Kingsbury said.

Megan Kingsbury said the family has been out searching and the past week has been exhausting, but the family is amazed by the amount of people helping in the search.

“We don’t want to go home because then we can’t, we feel like we’re not doing anything but even when we’re here in town, we feel kind of helpless,” Megan Kingsbury explained.

According to Megan Kingsbury, while the father of Madeline’s two kids has cooperated with investigators, he has not been involved with the family during this troubling time.

The family has its speculations and theories as to what happened leading up to Madeline’s disappearance and who is to blame.

“I think each of us family members have different ideas or thoughts about may have happened, but nothing has been confirmed by law enforcement through any of their investigations,” Megan Kingsbury said.

The family doesn’t want Madeline to become another statistic and said they will continue to be loud about her case.

