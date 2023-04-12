Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31(Minnesota BCA)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Madeline Kingsbury is a mother of two kids, a graduate student and an employee for Mayo Clinic. She disappeared the morning of March 31st after dropping her kids off at daycare.

“Her kids are her life. She doesn’t really take a lot of time for herself but she’s always kind of happy and looking for new things to do with the kids,” sister of Madeline, Megan Kingsbury described.

Now Megan Kingsbury is ready to break the family’s silence in the search.

“There’s no rule book to tell you how to go about this, so a lot of the time it’s kind of a hurry up and wait situation,” Megan Kingsbury said.

Megan Kingsbury said the family has been out searching and the past week has been exhausting, but the family is amazed by the amount of people helping in the search.

“We don’t want to go home because then we can’t, we feel like we’re not doing anything but even when we’re here in town, we feel kind of helpless,” Megan Kingsbury explained.

According to Megan Kingsbury, while the father of Madeline’s two kids has cooperated with investigators, he has not been involved with the family during this troubling time.

The family has its speculations and theories as to what happened leading up to Madeline’s disappearance and who is to blame.

“I think each of us family members have different ideas or thoughts about may have happened, but nothing has been confirmed by law enforcement through any of their investigations,” Megan Kingsbury said.

The family doesn’t want Madeline to become another statistic and said they will continue to be loud about her case.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Man arrested after fleeing police, breaking into Lake Superior Zoo grounds
Douglas County road closure
Wisconsin State Highway 13 closes due to flooding
Water flowing from a faucet.
Proctor asks residents to “severely” reduce water usage
St. Luke’s Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person ever at St. Luke’s to...
St. Luke’s nurse receives hospital’s first DAISY Award

Latest News

The Fitger's 5K starts on April 22 at the Fitger's Complex in Downtown Duluth.
Fitger’s 5K race kicks off spring and summer racing season
William Arthur Kalligher
Former Gannucci’s owner pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Fire danger map
Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions
The Fitger’s 5K run will kick off a season of spring and summer runs next weekend.
Fitger’s 5K race kicks off spring and summer racing season
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., joined at left by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to...
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term