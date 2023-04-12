Search continues for teen who fell into St. Croix River

Police searching for teen who fell into the St. Croix River
Police searching for teen who fell into the St. Croix River
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TAYLOR FALLS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A search is ongoing Wednesday for a teen who fell in the St. Croix River.

On Tuesday, April 11 just after 6:00 p.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls about a male who had fallen into the St. Croix River.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, initial information indicated an 18-year-old resident of Wisconsin was in the Interstate State Park in Taylor Falls.

They said he was near a rock ledge overlooking the river when he lost his footing and fell off a cliff into the water.

Officers launched an extensive rescue effort with multiple area agencies.

However, the search efforts were unsuccessful and ended at night.

The search resumed in the morning.

“We ask that the general public not search on or near the water at this time,” says the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. “The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in spring, has made for dangerous search conditions.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

