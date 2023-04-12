Proctor asks residents to “severely” reduce water usage

Proctor, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Proctor is asking citizens and businesses to immediately reduce water usage.

Tuesday evening, City of Proctor staff announced city sanitary sewer lines and manholes are full because of groundwater entering the system.

All residents and businesses are being asked to severely limit water usage until further notice. This includes refraining from doing laundry, washing dishes, and taking showers and baths as much as possible.

Reducing water usage will prevent putting pressure on city water systems that could lead to sewage overflows into basements and property.

Homeowners experiencing water or wastewater backing up into their basements are advised to call Proctor City Hall at 218-624-3641 to report the issue. City staff is doing their best to answer calls but callers should leave a message with their name, address and contact information.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.