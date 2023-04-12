One more day of warmth for all before cooler, wetter weather returns

Today: We are expecting another day today of wall to wall sunshine and warm temperatures! Highs will be able to climb into the mid to upper 60′s for most all across the Norland. Again, even 70s cannot be ruled out, especially the further south you go. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH and that could mean lakeside communities are a tad warmer than on top of the hill in Duluth.

Thursday: For our Thursday we will add a few more clouds to the mix and a bit of a lake breezy with winds out of the southeast between 5-15 MPH. That will lead to cooler temperatures from the Ports and up the North Shore. Highs will be held to the lower 50′s on the hill, but likely some 40′s by the lake. Again, 60s and even some lower 70s will be possible across the Southern portion of the area. There will also be a chance for a few hit or miss showers from the Twin Ports points north.

Friday: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for a few rain showers especially to the west of the Twin Ports. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s for most but again it will be cooler by the lake with an east wind. More rain expected into the weekend which will not help flooding concerns.

