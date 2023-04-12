One more day of warmth for all before cooler, wetter weather returns

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: We are expecting another day today of wall to wall sunshine and warm temperatures! Highs will be able to climb into the mid to upper 60′s for most all across the Norland. Again, even 70s cannot be ruled out, especially the further south you go. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH and that could mean lakeside communities are a tad warmer than on top of the hill in Duluth.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: For our Thursday we will add a few more clouds to the mix and a bit of a lake breezy with winds out of the southeast between 5-15 MPH. That will lead to cooler temperatures from the Ports and up the North Shore. Highs will be held to the lower 50′s on the hill, but likely some 40′s by the lake. Again, 60s and even some lower 70s will be possible across the Southern portion of the area. There will also be a chance for a few hit or miss showers from the Twin Ports points north.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for a few rain showers especially to the west of the Twin Ports. Highs will be in the 50′s and 60′s for most but again it will be cooler by the lake with an east wind. More rain expected into the weekend which will not help flooding concerns.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Man arrested after fleeing police, breaking into Lake Superior Zoo grounds
P&R Properties speak out at Monday night meeting.
Lincoln Park Flats ownership group speaks out at city council meeting
St. Luke’s Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person ever at St. Luke’s to...
St. Luke’s nurse receives hospital’s first DAISY Award
Sydney's fire in Grand Marais April 10, 2023
Owners: No one injured in Grand Marais business fire

Latest News

Another WARM day!
APRIL 11, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
Beautiful Wednesday, rain and possibly snow in the forecast
First Alert Forecast
Warm and mild air sticks around through mid-week
Warm temps!
APRIL 10, PM WEATHER