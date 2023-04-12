Local business staffing up for summer tourism season

Local businesses staffing up for summer tourism season
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As we move further into spring, many local businesses are recruiting workers for what could be a busy summer, but after several years of pandemic staffing problems, getting applicants could be a challenge for some.

Spending a summer on the big lake; for some people, it’s a vacation, but for others, it’s a vocation.

“We do daily sightseeing and dining cruises. We also do private events,” said Katy Rochel, Brand and Marketing Manager for Vista Fleet & Zenith Adventure.

Rochel is looking to fill many positions for this summer to staff up to eight cruises per day.

“We go from about two to three employees to around 50 employees in the summer,” Rochel said.

Everything from deckhands to captains and even tour guides, with pay starting at $15 per hour.

“We’ll teach you everything you need to know about boats. So it’s a really, really cool summer job,” Rochel said.

Further up in North Shore in Two Harbors, local leaders said summer hiring is in full swing.

It’s not just bars and restaurants looking to staff up.

“There’s a lot of people looking for seasonal help up here. Right now, our state parks have a lot of summer opportunities. The DNR or municipalities bring in their summer mowing crews,” said Janelle Jones, President and CEO of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

She said although many places are still looking for workers, staffing numbers after better than in previous years.

“We’re seeing an uptick trend of people filling jobs right now, which really feels good. When I get reports from the resorts that they were fully staffed. That’s really good news,” Jones said.

According to Rochel, spending a season working for Vista Fleet can be a rewarding job.

“You get to interact with all of the amazing people that come through Duluth and help explain and show what makes our area so special,” Rochel said.

Vista Fleet has been hiring throughout the winter, but still needs at least 15 more seasonal workers to be fully staffed.

For more information about their seasonal positions, click here.

