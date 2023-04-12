Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #191 declaring a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout the state.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard due to elevated fire danger across much of the state.

The Executive Order from the governor will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the critical spring fire season; this critical period in Wisconsin generally lasts through the month of May, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Executive Order #191 will also direct all state agencies of the state of Wisconsin to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

A copy of Executive Order #191 can be found here.

