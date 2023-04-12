Former Gannucci’s owner pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The former owner of Gannucci’s Italian Market in Duluth pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges.

On Monday, William Arthur Kalligher, 62, pleaded guilty to first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, reaching an agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney.

He originally had seven felonies against him including sexually assaulting children.

Kalligher’s guilty plea came one day before jury selection was to begin in the first of two potential trials.

In one case a teen claimed the sexual abuse happened between 2018 and 2019.

In the other case the victim stated the abuse happened when they were less than 12-years-old.

Kalligher knew both victims.

The terms of the plea agreement are not known right now, but a first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction generally carries a 12-year-prison term.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 12. 2023

Gannucci’s Italian Market in Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood temporally closed during the pandemic but permanently closed its doors by August 2021.

