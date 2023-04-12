Flooding potential continues with melting and rain in forecast

By Adam Lorch
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to be sunny, warm and breezy! Snow will continue to melt at a rapid pace. We are already seeing impacts to the South Shore will road closures from overwhelmed culverts. Conditions will only get worse before they get better. Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

WX GFX
WX GFX(WX GFX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(WX GFX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will be a bit cooler around the head of the lake. Inland temperatures will be able to climb into the upper 50′s and 60′s. However, an east wind will keep temperatures around the lake in the 40′s and 50′s. Some scattered rain showers are expected across North Central Minnesota, but less than a tenth of an inch will accumulate.

WX GFX
WX GFX(WX GFX)

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Winds will be more southeast, so the North Shore will remain cooler by the lake. Everywhere else will see temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s. Some rivers in our area will begin to crest on Friday, so more flooding is expected. There will also be a 30% chance of scattered light rain showers in Minnesota later in the day.

WX GFX
WX GFX(WX GFX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have an 80% chance of rain showers across much of the region. Accumulations will be between 0.25-0.75″ across the region with Minnesota seeing the higher totals. Highs will be in the 40′s with winds becoming northwest. Overnight there will be some wintry mix, which will include rain, sleet, and freezing rain.

WX GFX
WX GFX(WX GFX)

