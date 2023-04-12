Fitger’s 5K race kicks off spring and summer racing season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fitger’s 5K will kick off a season of spring and summer runs next weekend.

The run, which starts at the Fitger’s Complex in Downtown Duluth on April 22, is the Grandma’s Corporation’s second major race of the year.

According to the race website, the 5K is “one of the state’s premier spring races.”

Zach Schneider, Grandma’s Marathon’s PR and Marketing Director, says the race is what starts a string of runs throughout the summer.

“Fitger’s 5K is always one of our biggest spring races in the lead-up to Grandma’s Marathon weekend,” Schneider said. “This year it falls on Earth Day, so this year we have a whole host of sustainable initiatives.”

The race is one of the most popular, other than the main event during the season, Grandma’s Marathon.

“We’ve got about 500 spots left and we do expect those to go quickly, especially with the weather taking a turn, more people are thinking about running,” he said.

The race could include about 1,500 runners from all across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to Schneider, the money generated from the race goes to the Young Athlete Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships for school-aged athletes.

“Since 1990, the Young Athletes Foundation has been around, we’ve awarded more than $1.3 million,” he said. “The Young Athletes Foundation is what allows our organization to give back to the community that supports us all year.”

The Fitger’s 5K is scheduled for April 22 at 9 a.m.

To register for the race, you can visit their website here.

Youth registration is $15 and adults are $45.

