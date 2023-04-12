Duluth Fire Dept. rescues two teens swept away in Lester River

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were swept downstream due to fast-moving water in the Lester River while swimming.

According to a release from the city, the two were able to swim to an island to prevent being pulled farther down the river.

Firefighters then reached the teenagers using a series of ropes, ladders, and rescue slings to pull them to safety.

Nobody was hurt.

Responders were on the scene three minutes after the call. In total, the rescue took around an hour.

DFD’s Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards was in command of the rescue.

“This location is one that we are called to often, and it’s always a dangerous location for swimming, but especially so with all the flood risks that spring runoff brings,” said Edwards. “Thanks to the quick response of Duluth Fire and the DPD and to the quick thinking and observation of these two kids, they are safe today. But the history of these rescues at Lester River haven’t always had good outcomes, and especially when the river is running, it can become extremely dangerous very quickly.”

Duluth Fire Department encourages the public to avoid bodies of water that are running, as they are unpredictable and pose a deadly risk to anyone, regardless of ability.

They say to keep small children and pets away from any water during times of high flood risk, snow melt, and storm runoff.

In addition, do not drive into standing water at this time of year or enter bodies of water without life-preserving gear like life jackets.

