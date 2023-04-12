Duluth Fire Dept. rescues two teens swept away in Lester River

Spring melt at the Lester River
Spring melt at the Lester River(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were swept downstream due to fast-moving water in the Lester River while swimming.

According to a release from the city, the two were able to swim to an island to prevent being pulled farther down the river.

Firefighters then reached the teenagers using a series of ropes, ladders, and rescue slings to pull them to safety.

Nobody was hurt.

Responders were on the scene three minutes after the call. In total, the rescue took around an hour.

DFD’s Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards was in command of the rescue.

“This location is one that we are called to often, and it’s always a dangerous location for swimming, but especially so with all the flood risks that spring runoff brings,” said Edwards. “Thanks to the quick response of Duluth Fire and the DPD and to the quick thinking and observation of these two kids, they are safe today. But the history of these rescues at Lester River haven’t always had good outcomes, and especially when the river is running, it can become extremely dangerous very quickly.”

Duluth Fire Department encourages the public to avoid bodies of water that are running, as they are unpredictable and pose a deadly risk to anyone, regardless of ability.

They say to keep small children and pets away from any water during times of high flood risk, snow melt, and storm runoff.

In addition, do not drive into standing water at this time of year or enter bodies of water without life-preserving gear like life jackets.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
Douglas County road closure
UPDATE: Wisconsin State Highway 13 reopens after flooding
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Man arrested after fleeing police, breaking into Lake Superior Zoo grounds
Water flowing from a faucet.
Proctor asks residents to “severely” reduce water usage
St. Luke’s Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person ever at St. Luke’s to...
St. Luke’s nurse receives hospital’s first DAISY Award

Latest News

Local businesses staffing up for summer tourism season
Local business staffing up for summer tourism season
Map of Ashland and Mellen locations
WIS 169 in Ashland County closed due to flooding
Carey Lake Fish "Winterkill"
'Winterkill' likely impacting fish on Carey Lake
Police searching for teen who fell into the St. Croix River
Search continues for teen who fell into St. Croix River