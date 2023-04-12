City by City: Superior, Beaver Bay, Hibbing

Superior, WI- The School District of Superior is holding an Indian Education Committee Public Forum on Wednesday, April 19. Members of the public, students and Native families are invited to attend. The district hopes to share what the committee is working on, and attendees will be encouraged to ask questions as well as give feedback on how the committee can better serve students. The public forum will start at 5 p.m. at the Administrative Board Office.

Beaver Bay, MN- The historic Green Door Smelt Fry returns on May 20. The original recipe, first used by the Beaver Bay Fire Department, has been used since 1958. The event is all-you-can-eat and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the Green Door in Beaver Bay, Timber Coffee in Silver Bay or the Finland Co-op. Smelt will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then Baptism River Barbecue Company will have dinner after. There will also be something for those not enjoying smelt, including all-day live music, bounce houses, a silent auction and more.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Police Department is looking to local businesses for training opportunities. The department’s K9 teams are looking to train in different spaces to enhance their skill sets. Businesses and landowners willing to let the teams train after hours are asked to reach out to Hibbing Police Officer Burns.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Lake County, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.