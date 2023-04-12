City by City: Superior, Beaver Bay, Hibbing

The Hibbing Police Department is looking to local businesses and landowners to provide new training opportunities for their K9 teams.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Superior, WI- The School District of Superior is holding an Indian Education Committee Public Forum on Wednesday, April 19. Members of the public, students and Native families are invited to attend. The district hopes to share what the committee is working on, and attendees will be encouraged to ask questions as well as give feedback on how the committee can better serve students. The public forum will start at 5 p.m. at the Administrative Board Office.

Beaver Bay, MN- The historic Green Door Smelt Fry returns on May 20. The original recipe, first used by the Beaver Bay Fire Department, has been used since 1958. The event is all-you-can-eat and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the Green Door in Beaver Bay, Timber Coffee in Silver Bay or the Finland Co-op. Smelt will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then Baptism River Barbecue Company will have dinner after. There will also be something for those not enjoying smelt, including all-day live music, bounce houses, a silent auction and more.

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Police Department is looking to local businesses for training opportunities. The department’s K9 teams are looking to train in different spaces to enhance their skill sets. Businesses and landowners willing to let the teams train after hours are asked to reach out to Hibbing Police Officer Burns.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Lake County, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Duluth man arrested after attempted robbery
Sydney's fire in Grand Marais April 10, 2023
Owners: No one injured in Grand Marais business fire
Sean, Riana, Shiway, and Sadie Barry
New effort to honor Duluth’s Barry family 1 year after their deaths
Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
Traffic changes planned near Twin Ports Interchange project starting Wednesday

Latest News

Drivers will see nighttime work in Duluth beginning April 10.
City by City: Wisconsin, Lake County, Duluth
Pancakes
Duluth Lions Club ‘Pancake Day’ returning for 64th year
City by City: Minnesota, Sawyer County, Hayward
City by City: Minnesota, Sawyer County, Hayward
The Great Hibbing Hunt is April 7.
City by City: Hibbing, Bayfield County, Hayward