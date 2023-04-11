Warm and mild air sticks around through mid-week

Tuesday: We could start our Tuesday with a few clouds but through the day we should begin to see more sunshine with most looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures today climb into the 60s across most of the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between west between 5-15 MPH. That westerly wind means we could be a tad warmer by the lake than on top of the hill once again.

Wednesday: Our high pressure will remain in place and keep the sun shining through our Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some lower 70s could be possible across the southern portion of our area. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Cooler and cloudier weather begins settle in for our Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain showers. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain will be in North Central Minnesota. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with an east wind between 5-15 MPH keeping it cooler by the lake.

