Warm and mild air sticks around through mid-week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: We could start our Tuesday with a few clouds but through the day we should begin to see more sunshine with most looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures today climb into the 60s across most of the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between west between 5-15 MPH. That westerly wind means we could be a tad warmer by the lake than on top of the hill once again.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Our high pressure will remain in place and keep the sun shining through our Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some lower 70s could be possible across the southern portion of our area. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Thursday: Cooler and cloudier weather begins settle in for our Thursday. We will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain showers. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain will be in North Central Minnesota. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with an east wind between 5-15 MPH keeping it cooler by the lake.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coops Pizza iconic fish tank
Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Duluth man arrested after attempted robbery
Sean, Riana, Shiway, and Sadie Barry
New effort to honor Duluth’s Barry family 1 year after their deaths
Can of Worms Project brings possible impacts to Lincoln Park
Traffic changes planned near Twin Ports Interchange project starting Wednesday
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County

Latest News

Warm temps!
APRIL 10, PM WEATHER
WX GFX
Temperatures remain above average through mid-week
First Alert Forecast
Spring like start to the new week
High pressure will make for a sunny first half of the week
Sunshine will return Monday and warm up will continue this week