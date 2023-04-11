St. Luke’s nurse receives hospital’s first DAISY Award

“Saranae gives the time and attention to her patients that they deserve”
St. Luke’s nurse receives hospital’s first DAISY Award
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A labor and delivery nurse at St. Luke’s received a prestigious international award for her astonishing work.

Labor and delivery nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person at St. Luke’s to receive a DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.

According to hospital officials, she earned this award after being nominated by one of her patients who suffered a miscarriage.

The patient wrote that Thimm took the time to discuss every single detail with them.

In addition, the patient shared that she had hoped and prayed for a nurse to treat them with kindness and compassion.

She said Thimm was the answer to her prayers.

“Saranae gives the time and attention to her patients that they deserve,” Maternal Child Health Manager Stephanie Forslund said. “She has so much confidence with her nursing skills that her patients feel confident they are getting the best possible care.”

St. Luke’s Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person ever at St. Luke’s to...
St. Luke's Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person ever at St. Luke's to have received a DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.

In 1999, the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation was formed by the family of Patrick Barnes who was hospitalized with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura.

After his death at 33, the family was touched by the nursing care Barnes received, so they wanted to do something to recognize outstanding nursing care.

The family created the DAISY Award as an international recognition program for nurses.

Nurses can be nominated for the monthly award by patients, families, doctors, or their peers.

Then, a committee comprised of nurses will select the winners to be recognized on the International DAISY website.

Winners receive recognition from organizational leadership, a certificate, a pin, the Healing Touch Sculpture (handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe, the sculptor’s initials are on each sculpture), and cinnamon rolls, as these were Barnes’ favorite.

