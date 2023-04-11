MnDOT to hold public meeting for proposed roundabout in Saginaw

It’s schedule for April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Solway Town Hall
Map of the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2 and repaving along Hwy 2.
Map of the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2 and repaving along Hwy 2.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - MnDOT is having a public meeting for a proposed roundabout in Saginaw.

On Tuesday, April 18, an informational meeting about construction of a roundabout at Highway 2 and Highway 194.

They will also discuss resurfacing work of Highway 2.

The purpose of the proposed roundabout is to improve safety at the intersection of the highways.

In addition, the resurfacing work will create a smoother ride on Highway 2 from Independence Rd. to Highway 194.

Map of the detour of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2.
Map of the detour of Hwy 194 and Hwy 2.(Northern News Now)

MnDOT staff is inviting and encouraging participation by all.

A recording of information discussed will be available on the project website following the meeting.

For detour maps, general project information, and recorded meeting information, click here.

The public meeting will be held on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Solway Town Hall, 4059 Munger Shaw Rd, Cloquet, MN.

