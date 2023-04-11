‘MANIA: The ABBA Tribute’ coming to the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - ABBA fans it’s time to dig out those platforms and dust down those flares.

The DECC announced Tuesday, “MANIA: The ABBA Tribute” will be coming to Duluth from London’s West End.

“MANIA” is said to bring to life the flamboyance of the ‘70s in an exhilarating, two-hour recreation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts.

The tribute concert includes all the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the iconic Swedish band.

Officials say audiences are moved by the fantastic costumes, staging, lighting, and effects.

“MANIA’s” last tour sold 50,000 tickets and visited 18 states.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, “MANIA” provides the perfect excuse to relive memories and be entertained

Fans will be able to enjoy favorite hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Super Trouper” and many more.

“MANIA: The ABBA Tribute” will be at the DECC’s Symphony Hall on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $65 a seat.

The general public can purchase tickets here, starting April 14 at 10 a.m.

